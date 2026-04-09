Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Yuriy Husyev, Eldar Azizov discuss strengthening humanitarian cooperation between Baku and Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 13:47
    Yuriy Husyev, Eldar Azizov discuss strengthening humanitarian cooperation between Baku and Kyiv

    Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev and Baku Executive Authority Head Eldar Azizov discussed ways to strengthen humanitarian cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, the ambassador said in a post on social media, according to Report.

    "We discussed a wide range of pressing issues, including the development of cooperation, strengthening humanitarian interaction, and prospects for deepening interregional partnership," Husyev said.

    He also highlighted a focus on the practical implementation of joint initiatives and expanding mutually beneficial collaboration across various sectors.

    "We express our sincere gratitude to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their unwavering support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for the important humanitarian assistance provided to our country," Husyev added.

    Yuriy Husyev Eldar Azizov Ukraine Humanitarian cooperation
    Bakı ilə Kiyev arasında humanitar əməkdaşlığın gücləndirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Юрий Гусев и Эльдар Азизов обсудили укрепление гуманитарного сотрудничества Баку и Киева

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