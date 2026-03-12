Yevdokimov: Russia thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in delivering aid to Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 16:17
    Russia has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its swift assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said.

    According to Report, speaking in Lankaran, where a Russian humanitarian shipment landed on Friday, Yevdokimov noted that the issue had been discussed in a phone call between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "Russia requested Azerbaijan to receive the aircraft. The request was considered, and a decision was made by the esteemed Ilham Heydarovich within an hour. Many thanks to the Azerbaijani side," he said.

    The ambassador also highlighted the high level of organization at Lankaran airport. "As you can see, everything is perfectly arranged. Today, 13 tons of medical supplies will be delivered to Iran," Yevdokimov added.

