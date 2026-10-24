Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Romania, Türkiye call Black Sea security shared priority

    Other countries
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 14:05
    Romania, Türkiye call Black Sea security shared priority

    Romania and Türkiye have described ensuring security in the Black Sea as a shared priority.

    According to Report, the statement was made by Romania's Foreign Minister, Dan Neculăescu, following his first phone conversation with Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.

    "We have a full bilateral agenda ahead and a shared priority: a safer Black Sea. Attacks on commercial ships are unacceptable. As Black Sea Allies, we have to act together," Neculescu wrote on his page on X.

    According to him, the sides intend to strengthen cooperation within NATO and activate trilateral talks with Bulgaria.

    "What happens in the Black Sea affects countries around the world. Romania and Türkiye will cooperate more for a stable and connected region," the Romanian minister noted.

    Black Sea Ensuring security Hakan Fidan Romania Türkiye
    Rumıniya və Türkiyə Qara dənizdə təhlükəsizliyi ortaq prioritet adlandırıb
    Румыния и Турция назвали безопасность в Черном море общим приоритетом
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    15:28
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
    Economy
    15:12
    Photo
    International Youth Forum opens in Azerbaijan's Guba
    Cultural policy
    15:00
    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts
    Other countries
    14:45
    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%
    Tourism
    14:30
    Azerbaijan's fertilizer export revenues down nearly 4%
    AIC
    14:16
    Death toll from Jordan church terrorist attack rises to 8
    Other countries
    14:05
    Romania, Türkiye call Black Sea security shared priority
    Other countries
    13:52
    Central Asian tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 12%
    Tourism
    13:39
    Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical export revenue rises by over 4%
    Business
    All News Feed