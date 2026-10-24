Romania, Türkiye call Black Sea security shared priority

Romania and Türkiye have described ensuring security in the Black Sea as a shared priority.

According to Report, the statement was made by Romania's Foreign Minister, Dan Neculăescu, following his first phone conversation with Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.

"We have a full bilateral agenda ahead and a shared priority: a safer Black Sea. Attacks on commercial ships are unacceptable. As Black Sea Allies, we have to act together," Neculescu wrote on his page on X.

According to him, the sides intend to strengthen cooperation within NATO and activate trilateral talks with Bulgaria.

"What happens in the Black Sea affects countries around the world. Romania and Türkiye will cooperate more for a stable and connected region," the Romanian minister noted.