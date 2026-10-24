Stay up to date with the top news!

In January-September 2026, Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth more than $382.4 million, marking a 1.7% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also exported pharmaceutical products worth just over $2.08 million, which is 4.2% more than a year earlier.

Pharmaceutical products accounted for 2.87% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while export revenues from pharmaceutical products represented 0.01% of the country's total exports.

In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Compared to a year earlier, exports grew by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.