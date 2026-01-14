Washington works with Baku and Yerevan to ensure logical completion of peace process
- 14 January, 2026
The United States continues to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve the logical completion of the peace process, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien said, Report informs via Armenian media.
"We remain committed to working with Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other regional partners to ensure that all the steps we take reach their logical conclusion and bring a just and sustainable peace and prosperity to Armenia and Azerbaijan," the diplomat said.
Kvien also expressed hope that these efforts would mark the beginning of a new era for the region.
