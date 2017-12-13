Wajid Khan: If we don't mobilize efforts, Karabakh conflict may last for 30 more years - INTERVIEW

© Report

'Non-settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a tragedy and failure of the international community'

'European Parliament recognizes the UN resolutions and urges its partners to carry out these resolutions'

Brussels. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Western European bureau of Report News Agency presents interview with British member of the European Parliament, Wajid Khan:

- How do you evaluate today's cooperation between the European and Azerbaijani parliaments?

- I welcome the resumption of dialogue between the European and Azerbaijani parliaments. We are very satisfied with this cooperation, which has the potential to give positive results both to Azerbaijan and to other European regions. I believe that we should develop our cooperation in the condition of mutual dialogue. The EU and Azerbaijan have the same values and these values bring them closer.

We are aware of existence of many refugees and internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan as well as about severe psychological consequences of the protracted Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The European Parliament recognizes the UN resolutions and urges its partners to carry out these resolutions. The European Parliament tries keeping peace and welfare issues of partner countries actual.

- Armenia does not comply with the UN Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which confirm occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian Armed Forces. What is your attitude toward this?

- Failure to implement UN resolutions on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict causes disappointment. It is very difficult to accept. However, adhering to these resolutions means establishing peace. Responsible officials of the European Parliament should meet and negotiate with both sides - Azerbaijani and Armenian officials - and contribute to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We, as members of the European Parliament, in our turn, should try to create necessary conditions for these meetings and negotiations. It is time to take concrete actions. If we do not mobilize our efforts, Karabakh conflict may last for 30 more years. Refugees and internally displaced persons want to return to their homes. All people want to return to their homes. Non-settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a tragedy and failure of the international community.

- What measures should be taken to prevent Islamophobia?

- Isamophobia is a shocking threat to humanity. That's why we all have to mobilize to fight this phenomenon. In such a period, separatist posts by US President Donald Trump on social networks are inadmissible because millions of people follow him. On the contrary, we should use elements instilling love among people in our speeches, opposite to negative feelings such as hatred, also instill tolerance. We must learn from history. Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other conflicts, their consequences are lessons for us. We must do our utmost for a safe and peace-keeping society, jointly study the obstacles for this purpose and combine our efforts for their solution.