Vucic to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 08:04
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Azerbaijan in September 2026, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
The Serbian leader made the remark during the press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade.
The Serbian president emphasized that he will participate in a major investment forum in Azerbaijan in September.
He added that Azerbaijan, in turn, has confirmed its participation in EXPO 2027, which will be held in Serbia.
