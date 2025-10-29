Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Uzbek rep: Meeting of working group in Shaki to give impetus to cooperation between ECO countries

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 11:55
    Uzbek rep: Meeting of working group in Shaki to give impetus to cooperation between ECO countries

    The first meeting of the ECO Working Group on the Silk Road, taking place today in Azerbaijan's Shaki, will provide additional impetus to the development of cooperation, ties, and cultural interaction between the organization's member countries, Farrukh Ermatov, head of the International Cooperation Department of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, told journalists on the sidelines of the event, Report informs.

    He added that such interaction will also contribute to the sustainable economic growth of ECO countries.

    "Tourism remains a driver that unites countries, creates new jobs, promotes cultural understanding, and helps eliminate potential negative factors. And this meeting is one of the important tools. Today, countries are discussing existing problems that hinder the adoption of necessary solutions," he noted.

    Azerbaijan ECO Uzbekistan
    Özbəkistanlı nümayəndə: Şəkidə işçi qrupunun görüşü İƏT ölkələri arasında əməkdaşlığa təkan verəcək
    Представитель Узбекистана: Встреча рабочей группы в Шеки придаст импульс сотрудничеству стран ОЭС

    Latest News

    12:48

    Nino Tsilosani: Ensuring independence - most important goal of Azerbaijan, Georgia

    Foreign policy
    12:46

    Baku ready to continue cooperation with Oman within multilateral platforms, Bayramov says

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Sofia Saeed Shah: Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir

    Foreign policy
    12:37
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

    Ecology
    12:34

    Iranian official: Ardabil ready to host hydrotourism conference in 2026

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    Renewable Energy Agency: Azerbaijan to have robust energy storage system

    Energy
    12:20

    Samira Musayeva: Azerbaijan to pay carbon tax on exports to EU

    Finance
    12:15

    Azerbaijan may receive funding under ADB's Glacial Melt Adaptation Program

    Finance
    12:13

    China's Xi to meet Trump, who touts South Korea deal on last stop of Asia tour

    Other countries
    All News Feed