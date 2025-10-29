Uzbek rep: Meeting of working group in Shaki to give impetus to cooperation between ECO countries

The first meeting of the ECO Working Group on the Silk Road, taking place today in Azerbaijan's Shaki, will provide additional impetus to the development of cooperation, ties, and cultural interaction between the organization's member countries, Farrukh Ermatov, head of the International Cooperation Department of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, told journalists on the sidelines of the event, Report informs.

He added that such interaction will also contribute to the sustainable economic growth of ECO countries.

"Tourism remains a driver that unites countries, creates new jobs, promotes cultural understanding, and helps eliminate potential negative factors. And this meeting is one of the important tools. Today, countries are discussing existing problems that hinder the adoption of necessary solutions," he noted.