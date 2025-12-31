UN Office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people
The United Nations office in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.
According to Report, the congratulatory message was published on the organization"s page on the social media platform X.
✨ The @UNinAzerbaijan extends warm congratulations on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year! ✨— UN in Azerbaijan (@UNinAzerbaijan) December 31, 2025
Wishing everyone peace, prosperity, and renewed hope in the year ahead. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zW7aaogay8
