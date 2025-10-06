Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS meetings

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 19:46
    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS meetings

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    He will participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will take place ahead of the 12th OTS Summit in Gabala.

    During his two-day visit, Fidan is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings.

    Hakan Fidan Azərbaycanda səfərdədir
    Хакан Фидан прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан

