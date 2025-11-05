Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in Brazil

    Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, is on a working visit to Belém, Brazil, to participate in the COP30, Report informs.

    According to the Parliament's statement, at the Brazilian Air Force's Belém Airport, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brazil, Rashad Novruz and other officials.

    During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in COP30 events and express its position on the issues discussed at the session.

    Sahibə Qafarova COP30-da iştirak etmək üçün Braziliyada işgüzar səfərdədir
    Сахиба Гафарова находится в Белене для участия в COP30

