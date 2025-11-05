Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in Brazil
Foreign policy
- 05 November, 2025
- 17:17
Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, is on a working visit to Belém, Brazil, to participate in the COP30, Report informs.
According to the Parliament's statement, at the Brazilian Air Force's Belém Airport, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brazil, Rashad Novruz and other officials.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in COP30 events and express its position on the issues discussed at the session.
Latest News
17:34
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of stateForeign policy
17:17
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in BrazilForeign policy
17:10
EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in supportICT
17:09
UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against ChelseaOther countries
17:05
Photo
Representatives of Azerbaijani media visit presidential school in KhivaMedia
17:03
Chubak Temirov: Kyrgyzstan studying Azerbaijan's experience in venture capital fundsICT
16:53
Shoigu: No competition between Zangazur Corridor and North–South RouteRegion
16:49
Shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan beginsForeign policy
16:38
Photo