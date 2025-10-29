Social media pages launched for World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku

Official social media pages have been launched for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku next year, Report informs.

The goal is to inform local and international audiences about preparations for the world's largest global event on sustainable urban development and related projects being implemented within the forum's framework.

Organized in cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan, the forum will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, academia, and international organizations from around the world.

The event is scheduled to take place from May 17 to 22, 2026.

Links to WUF13 social media accounts have also been shared:

- https://x.com/WUF13Azerbaijan

- https://www.facebook.com/WUF13Azerbaijan

- https://www.instagram.com/wuf13azerbaijan/

- https://www.linkedin.com/company/wuf13azerbaijan

- https://www.youtube.com/@WUF13Azerbaijan

- https://www.tiktok.com/@wuf13azerbaijan