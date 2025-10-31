Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Slovak envoy notes importance of diplomats' trip to Jabrayil, Zangilan

    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 20:15
    Slovak envoy notes importance of diplomats' trip to Jabrayil, Zangilan

    Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasimov, has described the trip of foreign diplomats to Jabrayil and Zangilan, organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as insightful, Report informs.

    "Insightful trip to the Jabrayil and Zangilan regions, organized by the Azerbaijani MFA for the Diplomatic Corps. Thank you for the warm hospitality and on-the-ground briefings-important insights into regional development and recovery," he wrote on X.

    Slovakia Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov
    Photo
    Slovakiya səfiri diplomatların Cəbrayıl və Zəngilana səfərini əhəmiyyətli adlandırıb
    Photo
    Посол Словакии отметил значимость поездки дипломатов в Джебраил и Зангилан

    Latest News

    21:18
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Working group on US-Azerbaijan strategic partnership established

    Foreign policy
    20:55

    Ambassador: Principle of 'One nation - two states' evolved into geopolitical unity

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan to participate in Victory Parade being discussed

    Region
    20:38

    Turkish Cooperation, Coordination Agency implementing project to restore Mardakan Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    20:31

    Azerbaijan's Islam Rahimov wins European U23 Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    20:15
    Photo

    Slovak envoy notes importance of diplomats' trip to Jabrayil, Zangilan

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Erdogan: I hope Russia, Ukraine will soon find common ground

    Region
    19:50

    Türkiye's deputy youth minister visits Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:43

    Armenian FM's wife joins commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed