Slovak envoy notes importance of diplomats' trip to Jabrayil, Zangilan
Foreign policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 20:15
Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasimov, has described the trip of foreign diplomats to Jabrayil and Zangilan, organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as insightful, Report informs.
"Insightful trip to the Jabrayil and Zangilan regions, organized by the Azerbaijani MFA for the Diplomatic Corps. Thank you for the warm hospitality and on-the-ground briefings-important insights into regional development and recovery," he wrote on X.
