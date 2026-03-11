Russia sends humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a phone call with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Report, during the conversation, Putin thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the conditions created for the transit of humanitarian aid sent by his country through Azerbaijani territory to Iran.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed in initial strikes. Iran responded by striking targets it identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, in addition to Israel.