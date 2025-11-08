Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    President of Palestine congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 5th anniversary of Victory

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 10:06
    President of Palestine congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 5th anniversary of Victory

    President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas, has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victory and State Flag Day, Report informs.

    The congratulatory letter reads:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President.

    I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency, and through you, to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day, and the National Flag Day.

    I wish you robust health, happiness and success, and further progress and prosperity to the Government and the people of Azerbaijan. I am confident that our bilateral relations, based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect that we are taking pride in, will further develop and strengthen.

    Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, my warmest regards."

    Fələstin Prezidenti İlham Əliyevi Zəfərin 5-ci ildönümü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Президент Палестины поздравил Ильхама Алиева с 5-й годовщиной Победы

