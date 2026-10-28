At least 39 dead after high speed rail collision in Spain - Update

At least 39 people have been killed after two high-speed trains collided in Spain, Report informs referring to the Independent.

The two trains crashed just after 9 am (GMT+1), causing two carriages to derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region said, adding that the cause and full number of casualties were still being determined.

Images shared on social media show carriages on their side in a ditch, with emergency services called to the scene.

Rail operator Adif said the incident occurred between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, and involved a Renfe and an Iryo high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville.

Manuel Galan, the mayor of Urda near the central city of Toledo, said he had been asked by emergency services to prepare a sports hall to accommodate the injured.

"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains," Adif said in a message posted on X.

13:50

At least 10 people are feared dead and many more injured after two high-speed trains collided in Toledo province in central Spain, Report informs via The Guardian.

Spain's state rail infrastructure authority said services between Madrid and the southern region of Andalucía had been suspended "⁠following a rear-end collision between two trains" on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha region, where the crash occurred, said the accident's cause and ‌the number of injuries were still being determined.

But government sources told El País that at least 10 people had been killed, adding that the crash could be worse than the Adamuz rail accident in January, in which 45 people were killed.

Spain's state broadcaster, TVE, noted that the accident happened after a high-speed train ran into the back of the other, knocking two of its cars off the track.

Manuel Galan, the mayor ​of ​Urda near the central Spanish ​city of Toledo, said he had ​been ‌asked by ​emergency ​services to prepare a sports hall to accommodate the injured.

Spain's main political parties, which are gearing up for next month's general election, suspended their planned activities for the day.

The prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said he was shocked by news of the crash.

"I remain in constant contact with the transport minister, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha," he said in a post on X. "Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My love, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families."