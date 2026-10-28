Interaction between religious centers gaining momentum, CMO chairman says

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Interaction between religious centers is gaining increasing momentum, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada said at the panel session "Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Common Future" within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

Pashazada noted that one of the most significant events of the current year was his meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

"Our relations with the Vatican demonstrate steady growth. The iftar in Rome, jointly organized with the Vatican, has already become an established tradition. On international platforms, we actively promote the development of interreligious dialogue and partnership," the CMO head emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the restoration of Orthodox and Albanian churches is being carried out simultaneously with mosques.

"This is evidence of the tolerant state policy of Azerbaijan, which considers its multicultural religious heritage as a national asset," Pashazada stated.