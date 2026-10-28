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    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Czech President on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:44
    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Czech President on National Day

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of the Czech Republic on the occasion of your country's National Day.

    We are pleased with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Czech relations, which are rooted in rich traditions. Active political dialogue provides a solid foundation for expanding our cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, defense industry, humanitarian and other fields.

    I believe that, by making the most of existing opportunities through our joint efforts, we will further deepen our bilateral relations and strengthen effective cooperation, which holds immense potential.

    On this significant day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Czech Republic lasting peace and prosperity."

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