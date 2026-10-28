Azerbaijan needs to adopt Grid Code to connect SMEs to renewable energy networks, Masdar rep says

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To connect small and medium-sized businesses to renewable energy networks, Azerbaijan needs to adopt a Grid Code, which will provide uniform and transparent rules for all market participants, Head of the Masdar representative office in Azerbaijan Murad Sadikhov said at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue held in Baku today, Report informs.

According to him, Azerenerji is carrying out large-scale work to prepare the Grid Code.

"After the adoption of this document, conditions, norms, and rules will become uniform for everyone. More transparent and understandable mechanisms will be in place to attract investments," Sadikhov said.

He also spoke about the results of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, Masdar's first energy facility in Azerbaijan. The plant was commissioned in October 2023 and has been operating for three years.

During this time, the Garadagh SPP generated and transmitted over 1.5 billion kWh of electricity to the energy grid. Its operation prevented the emission of 670,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and saved 350 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Sadikhov also stated that the 445 MW Bilasuvar SPP could be commissioned by the end of the current year. The launch of the 315 MW Neftchala SPP is scheduled by the end of next year.

In addition, the construction of the 200 MW Absheron Wind Power Plant is expected to begin early next year.

"All these projects will make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's economy and the country's energy transition," the Masdar representative emphasized.