Azerbaijan to raise subsistence minimum to 314 manats in 2027

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Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget provides for a subsistence minimum and a needs-based criterion of 314 manats ($185), up 14 manats from the current level, Milli Majlis Committee on Labour and Social Policy Chairman Musa Guliyev told Report.

Both indicators currently stand at 300 manats (about $176).

"The subsistence minimum and the needs-based criterion will increase by 14 manats compared with the current year. The needs-based criterion has been aligned with the subsistence minimum for four years, and this practice continues. This is a positive indicator," he said.