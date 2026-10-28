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    Azerbaijan to raise subsistence minimum to 314 manats in 2027

    Milli Majlis
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:56
    Azerbaijan to raise subsistence minimum to 314 manats in 2027

    Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget provides for a subsistence minimum and a needs-based criterion of 314 manats ($185), up 14 manats from the current level, Milli Majlis Committee on Labour and Social Policy Chairman Musa Guliyev told Report.

    Both indicators currently stand at 300 manats (about $176).

    "The subsistence minimum and the needs-based criterion will increase by 14 manats compared with the current year. The needs-based criterion has been aligned with the subsistence minimum for four years, and this practice continues. This is a positive indicator," he said.

    Musa Guliyev Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis subsistence minimum
    Gələn ilin büdcəsində yaşayış minimumu və ehtiyac meyarının məbləği artırılıb
    В Азербайджане в 2027г прожиточный минимум увеличат до 314 манатов
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