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    Pakistan committed to promoting religious tolerance, minister says

    Religion
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:36
    Pakistan committed to promoting religious tolerance, minister says

    Pakistan is ready to work with Azerbaijan and other international partners to strengthen interfaith harmony, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said at the session titled "Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Shared Future" held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

    He stressed that Pakistan was committed to promoting religious tolerance and protecting the rights of religious minorities.

    The federal minister added that his country was ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan and other international partners to strengthen interfaith harmony.

    "We want people to respect the beliefs of others while adhering to their own religious traditions, and we believe this is possible," he said.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Sardar Muhammad Yousaf
    Pakistanlı nazir: Dinlərarası harmoniyanı gücləndirmək üçün Azərbaycanla işləməyə hazırıq
    Министр: Пакистан привержен принципам продвижения религиозной толерантности
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