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    Deputy minister: Achieving climate goals among Azerbaijan's top priorities

    Business
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:47
    Deputy minister: Achieving climate goals among Azerbaijan's top priorities

    Achieving climate goals is one of the Azerbaijani government's key priorities in the medium and long term, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli told journalists on the sidelines of the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    Bashirli noted that efforts in this area will focus on securing and mobilizing financial resources in cooperation with various stakeholders and implementing measures to achieve carbon targets:

    "The 9th SDG Dialogue, jointly organized today by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy, is dedicated specifically to the low-carbon development strategy. A few days ago, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the low-carbon development strategy. This strategy is aimed at reducing carbon emissions and envisages achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. During today's discussions, representatives of the public sector, private sector, international organizations, academia, and non-governmental organizations exchanged views on achieving net-zero emissions."

    The deputy minister recalled that the main topic and central element of the discussions was the implementation of measures aimed at decarbonizing the energy sector.

    "A roadmap prepared jointly by the Ministry of Energy and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific was discussed. At the same time, companies operating in Azerbaijan and engaged in renewable energy presented various proposals. Of course, expanding access to financial resources is crucial for achieving the low-carbon development strategy," he said.

    Samad Bashirli Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Climate goals Sustainable Development Goals
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