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    Azerbaijan to hold new SDG dialogues in Shusha and Nakhchivan next year

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 13:29
    Azerbaijan to hold new SDG dialogues in Shusha and Nakhchivan next year

    Azerbaijan will host two new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) dialogues next year, one in Shusha and the other in Nakhchivan, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Dmytro Shlapachenko told journalists on the sidelines of the 9th SDG Dialogue in Baku.

    According to Report, he said the United Nations was ready to support the Azerbaijani government in implementing its plans for nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

    "We have also agreed to hold new SDG dialogues next year, which is very important," he said.

    Shlapachenko noted that a strategic dialogue involving all UN agencies in Azerbaijan and the government had been held in Khankandi.

    "We expect one SDG dialogue to take place in Shusha and the other in Nakhchivan," he added, noting that the dates had not yet been set.

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