    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 08:57
    President of European Council Antonio Costa ends official visit to Azerbaijan

    The official visit of the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to Azerbaijan ended on March 12.

    According to Report, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union were waving, an honor guard was lined up in tribute to the distinguished guest.

    Antonio Costa was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

