Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video regarding his participation in signing ceremony of Board of Peace Charter

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 09:38
    President Ilham Aliyev shares video regarding his participation in signing ceremony of Board of Peace Charter

    A video has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding his participation in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter and his meeting with the US President.

    Report presents the video:

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video regarding his participation in signing ceremony of Board of Peace Charter

    Ilham Aliyev Donald Trump World Economic Forum - 2026
    Video
    Prezident "Sülh Şurasının Nizamnaməsi"nin imzalanması mərasimində iştirakına dair videoçarx paylaşıb
    Video
    Президент поделился видеороликом с церемонии подписания "Устава Совета мира"

    Latest News

    09:55

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:51

    One week left to apply for WUF13 partner-led events

    Infrastructure
    09:42

    Azeri Light crude drops to $66.63 per barrel

    Energy
    09:38
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video regarding his participation in signing ceremony of Board of Peace Charter

    Foreign policy
    09:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:26

    China achieves breakthrough in extracting lithium from salt lakes

    Other countries
    09:16

    Japan's Takaichi dissolves parliament after only 3 months in office, setting up snap election

    Other countries
    09:09
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan makes post regarding meetings held on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:56

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in Davos

    Business
    All News Feed