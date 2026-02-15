President Ilham Aliyev shared post on visit to Germany
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 12:17
A post regarding the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Germany has been shared on his official social media accounts.
Report presents the post: "President Ilham Aliyev"s visit to the Federal Republic of Germany (13-15.02.2026)."
