Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 19:14
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian

    A video showing President Ilham Aliyev visiting the ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions has been shared on his social media accounts.

    Report presents the post:

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian

    Ilham Aliyev 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında "ADEX 2026" sərgisi ilə tanışlığına dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о выставках ADEX-2026 и Securex Caspian
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