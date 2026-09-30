President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian
Foreign policy
- 30 September, 2026
- 19:14
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A video showing President Ilham Aliyev visiting the ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions has been shared on his social media accounts.
Report presents the post:
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian
Video
Video
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