President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Greek Foreign Minister

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Kotzias.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of Greek FM Nikos Kotzias to Azerbaijan would be important in terms of the strengthening of relations between the two countries. Hailing ties between Azerbaijan and Greece, the head of state noted that during the visit the issues related to the further development of the cooperation in a number of fields would be discussed. Recalling the official visits of two Greek presidents to Azerbaijan and his two official visits to Greece, President Ilham Aliyev described this as a good sign of relations. The head of state stressed the importance of developing bilateral ties between the two countries even further.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Greece have a long history and unique culture, FM Nikos Kotzias said the two countries` peoples shared a number of common values, and underlined the significance of effectively using this potential for further development of relations.

They exchanged views over the development of bilateral ties between the two countries in a variety of fields, the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues.