    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 13:11
    President Ilham Aliyev: By joining the Board of Peace, Azerbaijan will share its noble mission

    "Thank you for your letter inviting the Republic of Azerbaijan to join the Board of Peace as a founding member state," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Report informs.

    The letter further reads: "I accept this invitation as a sign of mutually respectful and beneficial partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America, and as a recognition of Azerbaijan's role in promotion of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

    The Republic of Azerbaijan joins the Board of Peace by sharing its noble mission of ending the conflict in Gaza and building a safer and more prosperous future for all affected by the long-lasting conflict.

    I believe that the Board of Peace will be an effective international organization and successfully deliver on its mission.

    Please, accept my sincere appreciation for your visionary leadership and peace-building efforts, and best wishes of success in your capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Peace."

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan Sülh Şurasına qoşularaq, onun nəcib missiyasını paylaşacaq
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан присоединяется к Совету мира, разделяя его благородную миссию

