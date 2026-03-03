Over 30 Omani citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

Between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. today, Azerbaijan evacuated an additional 66 people from Iran.

According to Report's Southern bureau, the group included 19 Azerbaijani citizens, 32 Omanis, 4 Swiss, 3 Mexicans, 3 Chinese, and 2 Pakistanis.

This brings the total number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on March 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to 182 individuals.