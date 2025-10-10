Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 10:10
    One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in Dushanbe

    Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had a one-on-one meeting with Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on October 10 in Dushanbe.

    According to Report, during the conversation, the heads of state fondly recalled their meetings held in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and within the framework of international events. They highlighted the contribution of high-level mutual visits to expanding cooperation in various fields.

    They noted that the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe provided a good opportunity to discuss pressing issues.

    During the meeting, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation.

    Ilham Aliyev Emomali Rahmon Azerbaijan Tajikistan Dushanbe meeting
    Photo
    Düşənbədə Azərbaycan və Tacikistan prezidentlərinin təkbətək görüşü olub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Душанбе состоялась встреча президентов Азербайджана и Таджикистана один на один - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    11:42

    President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

    Foreign policy
    11:37

    Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts

    Region
    11:25

    President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

    Foreign policy
    11:15

    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session

    Milli Majlis
    11:13
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%

    Business
    10:46

    40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9

    Domestic policy
    10:44

    Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe

    Region
    10:38

    12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv

    Other countries
    All News Feed