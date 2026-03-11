Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:06
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED

    The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in Baku, according to Report.

    A one-on-one meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, has got underway in Baku.

    According to Report, the head of state and Antonio Costa first posed for a joint photo.

    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa
    Photo
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin Antonio Koşta ilə təkbətək görüşü olub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Video
    В Баку состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с Антониу Коштой один на один - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:05
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" Center

    Domestic policy
    19:55
    Photo

    Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflict

    Other countries
    19:28

    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Other countries
    19:18

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    Region
    19:11

    Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunities

    Foreign policy
    18:58

    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    AIC
    18:47

    Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctions

    Region
    18:38

    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    Military
    All News Feed