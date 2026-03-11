Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Antonio Costa in Baku - UPDATED
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 17:06
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in Baku, according to Report.
A one-on-one meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, has got underway in Baku.
According to Report, the head of state and Antonio Costa first posed for a joint photo.
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in Baku#report #reportaz #reportnewsaz #news #breakingnews #president #ilhamaliyev #antoniocosta pic.twitter.com/VM0WSfM6IA— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) March 11, 2026
Latest News
20:05
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" CenterDomestic policy
19:55
Photo
Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financingForeign policy
19:41
IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflictOther countries
19:28
Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah portOther countries
19:18
Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own securityRegion
19:11
Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunitiesForeign policy
18:58
Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forumAIC
18:47
Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctionsRegion
18:38