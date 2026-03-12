Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and region

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 09:28
    Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and region

    The normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan is quite important both for Georgia and for the region as a whole, Georgian politician Nino Burjanadze, who served as Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia from 2001 to 2008, said on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum.

    "I note with satisfaction that today relations (between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ed.) are at a completely different level. I would like them to continue strengthening, remain stable and peaceful. This will undoubtedly bring significant benefits not only to Azerbaijan and Armenia, but will also be of great importance for Georgia and the entire region as a whole. Therefore, I sincerely wish that these relations develop dynamically and in a spirit of peace," Burjanadze said.

    Global Baku Forum Nino Burjanadze
    Nino Burcanadzе: Bakı və İrəvan arasında münasibətlərin normallaşması bütövlükdə region üçün vacibdir
    Нино Бурджанадзе: Нормализация отношений между Баку и Ереваном важна для региона в целом

    Latest News

    09:53

    US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve

    Other countries
    09:49

    Indonesia lowers number of troops it will contribute to Gaza security force to 8,000

    Other countries
    09:49

    Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president says

    Foreign policy
    09:45

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95

    Energy
    09:43

    Valdis Zatlers: Global crises cannot be resolved by force alone

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil field

    Other countries
    09:32

    Kiril Petkov: Baku Forum to be key platform in challenging times

    Foreign policy
    09:28

    Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and region

    Foreign policy
    09:27

    Trump threatens to destroy Iran's power grid within an hour

    Other countries
    All News Feed