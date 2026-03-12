Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and region

The normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan is quite important both for Georgia and for the region as a whole, Georgian politician Nino Burjanadze, who served as Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia from 2001 to 2008, said on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum.

"I note with satisfaction that today relations (between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ed.) are at a completely different level. I would like them to continue strengthening, remain stable and peaceful. This will undoubtedly bring significant benefits not only to Azerbaijan and Armenia, but will also be of great importance for Georgia and the entire region as a whole. Therefore, I sincerely wish that these relations develop dynamically and in a spirit of peace," Burjanadze said.