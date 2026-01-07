New UN resident coordinator appointed in Azerbaijan

A new UN resident coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan has been appointed, Carolina Azevedo, head of the UN Development Coordination Office, told Report.

According to her, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan.

She noted that the mandate of the current UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, officially expires on January 8, 2026.

The new resident coordinator is currently serving in another country and will assume duties in Azerbaijan upon completion of the duties there. The new resident coordinator will assume duties as the acting UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan on July 1, 2026.

During the transition period, to ensure continuity of leadership, Mr. Muhammad Nasar Hayat will serve as the UN Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, January 9-14, 2026, Azevedo added.

Nasar Hayat is the UN Resident Representative in Azerbaijan and the Head of the Partnership and Coordination Office. He was appointed to this position in July 2023 and presented his credentials to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Prior to his appointment to Azerbaijan, Nasar Hayat headed the FAO office in Laos. He also served for 11 years in the Government of Pakistan and has also served in international organizations such as the UN Development Program, the United States Agency for International Development, and the Asian Development Bank.

The current UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, assumed her duties in the country on July 1, 2021.