Moldova strongly condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan
- 05 March, 2026
- 16:33
Moldova strongly condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said, Report informs.
"Moldova strongly condemns the attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, which target civilian infrastructure and result in civilian casualties," he wrote.
The foreign minister also noted that Moldova expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirms its support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
