Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Mikayil Jabbarov: Peace in South Caucasus has opened new economic opportunities for region

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:19
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Peace in South Caucasus has opened new economic opportunities for region

    Peace in the South Caucasus has opened up new economic opportunities for the region, including the development of transport links, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "Peace opens up a new dimension. The agreements reached in Washington in August 2025 have opened a new chapter for the South Caucasus as well," the minister said.

    According to him, the Zangazur Corridor will directly connect mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and will subsequently be linked to the infrastructure of the Middle Corridor.

    "Central Asian countries are clearly interested in further expanding capacity. We see how connectivity is being transformed from an aspiration into projects that can be financed," Jabbarov stressed.

    Mikayil Jabbarov CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 South Caucasus Zangazur corridor Middle Corridor
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Cənubi Qafqazda sülh region üçün yeni iqtisadi imkanlar açıb"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Мир на Южном Кавказе открыл новые экономические возможности для региона
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