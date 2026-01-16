Many Sikh families killed in Delhi, Punjab minister says

Many Sikh families have been killed in Delhi and a series of targeted assassinations have been carried out, according to Ramesh Singh Arora, the Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Speaking at an international conference in Baku titled Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground, Arora said Sikhism was founded in the 15th century on the principles of brotherhood, dignity, and justice.

He noted that Sikhism rejects caste-based discrimination and religious intolerance, which has historically compelled Sikhs to resist oppression. Arora emphasized that although Sikhs are a minority in India, they account for nearly 6 percent of the Indian Armed Forces and play a crucial role in the country's food security.

Despite unresolved legitimate demands dating back to the period of direct British rule, Arora said the Sikh community remains determined to stand up for its rights and defend itself.

The minister expressed serious concern over the ongoing violence against Sikhs, particularly in Delhi. He alleged that Sikh homes were pre-identified, families were killed, and assassinations were carried out, while police officers failed to intervene and instead watched the attacks.

Arora added that discrimination against Sikhs continues in various forms, including claims in some writings that Sikhism is part of Hinduism. He described such assertions as unjust, stressing that Sikhism has its own distinct identity and is a fully independent religion.

He also highlighted what he described as a markedly different and more positive approach toward Sikhs in Pakistan. According to Arora, Pakistan upholds principles of justice, freedom, human dignity, and social equality.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan has a Sikh Marriage Act, whereas Sikh families in India are forced to register their marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world that officially recognizes a Sikh marriage law.

Arora further noted that every year, thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and the global diaspora travel to Pakistan, where they engage in charitable activities and provide assistance to the poor.