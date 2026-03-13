Lu Mei thanks Azerbaijani government for evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran

Chinese Ambassador to Baku Lu Mei has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its assistance in evacuating its citizens from Iran, Report informs.

"It is especially important to emphasize that since the beginning of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, the Azerbaijani government has actively assisted Chinese citizens in evacuating from Iran, ensuring the successful crossing of more than 600 Chinese citizens through the Astara border crossing. This is further evidence of the high level of political trust between China and Azerbaijan. In this regard, I express my deepest gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its assistance and comprehensive support," Lu Mei said at a briefing.