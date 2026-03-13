Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Lu Mei thanks Azerbaijani government for evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 11:16
    Lu Mei thanks Azerbaijani government for evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran

    Chinese Ambassador to Baku Lu Mei has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its assistance in evacuating its citizens from Iran, Report informs.

    "It is especially important to emphasize that since the beginning of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, the Azerbaijani government has actively assisted Chinese citizens in evacuating from Iran, ensuring the successful crossing of more than 600 Chinese citizens through the Astara border crossing. This is further evidence of the high level of political trust between China and Azerbaijan. In this regard, I express my deepest gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its assistance and comprehensive support," Lu Mei said at a briefing.

    Lu Mei China's Embassy in Azerbaijan US and Israel Operation Against Iran evacuation from Iran
    Lu Mey Azərbaycana Çin vətəndaşlarının İrandan təxliyəsinə görə təşəkkür edib
    Лу Мэй поблагодарила правительство Азербайджана за эвакуацию граждан Китая из Ирана

    Latest News

    11:56

    Azerbaijan's financial sector assets down nearly 12% in 2025

    Finance
    11:52

    64 were granted Azerbaijani citizenship in 2025

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran

    Other countries
    11:45

    Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan trade reached $420M in January

    Business
    11:34

    Arsenal eye move for Leipzig's Lukeba

    Football
    11:29

    Lu Mei: China intends to actively participate in int'l events in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:25

    Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan relations showing strong momentum

    Foreign policy
    11:23
    Photo

    China's role in global governance discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    Lu Mei thanks Azerbaijani government for evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed