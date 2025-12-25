Lu Mei: Beijing to continue to cooperate with Baku to implement strategic partnership

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 12:19
    In 2026, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan will have broad prospects and enormous potential, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

    "Next year, China is ready to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan to implement the important agreements reached by the two leaders, jointly advance the Belt and Road Initiative, align development strategies, create opportunities for modernization, improve the well-being of the peoples of both countries, and jointly move toward a community with a shared future for humanity," the diplomat noted.

    Səfir: Gələn il Çin və Azərbaycan arasında strateji tərəfdaşlıq böyük potensiala malik olacaq
    Лу Мэй: Пекин продолжит сотрудничество с Баку для реализации стратегического партнерства

