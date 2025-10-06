Kyrgyz President Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit
Foreign policy
- 06 October, 2025
- 16:04
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up at Gabala International Airport to welcome the high-level guest.
President Japarov was greeted by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, along with other officials.
