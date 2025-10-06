Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Kyrgyz President Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 16:04
    Kyrgyz President Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up at Gabala International Airport to welcome the high-level guest.

    President Japarov was greeted by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, along with other officials.

    Photo
    Sadır Japarov Azərbaycana gəlib
    Photo
    Садыр Жапаров прибыл в Азербайджан

