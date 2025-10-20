Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2025
- 19:18
Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, has met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
According to Report, the Iranian Foreign Minister posted on Telegram.
