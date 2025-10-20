Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 19:18
    Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

    Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, has met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

    According to Report, the Iranian Foreign Minister posted on Telegram.

    Khalaf Khalafov Abbas Araghchi meeting
    Photo
    Xələf Xələfov İranın xarici işlər naziri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Халаф Халафов провел встречу с министром иностранных дел Ирана

    Latest News

    19:25

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

    Other countries
    19:18
    Photo

    Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

    Military
    18:50

    Kallas: EU members support proposal for 20th sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    18:32

    Israel allows Haniyeh family members to leave Gaza

    Other countries
    18:15

    EU to present recommendations on visa regime with Georgia by year-end

    Other countries
    17:58

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss exchange of tax information

    Finance
    17:54

    Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

    Health
    17:45

    Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1B

    Other countries
    All News Feed