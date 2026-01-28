Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iranian FM denies claims of contact with Witkoff

    Region
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 13:59
    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has denied news claiming he has recently been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff or requested negotiations from Washington, Report informs via ISNA.

    Aragchi made the statement while responding to journalists' questions on the sidelines of today's government meeting.

    Əraqçi Uitkoffla təmasda olması ilə bağlı məlumatları təkzib edib
    Арагчи опроверг информацию о контактах с Уиткоффом

