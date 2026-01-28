Iranian FM denies claims of contact with Witkoff
Region
- 28 January, 2026
- 13:59
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has denied news claiming he has recently been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff or requested negotiations from Washington, Report informs via ISNA.
Aragchi made the statement while responding to journalists' questions on the sidelines of today's government meeting.
