    Azerbaijan Railways to expand passenger services around Absheron

    Infrastructure
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 14:25
    Azerbaijan Railways to expand passenger services around Absheron

    Rail connections around the Absheron Peninsula will be expanded as part of the development of the Absheron Ring Line, with plans to build and restore 18 stops and stations across three railway lines.

    According to Report, the plans were outlined by Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), at a roundtable on the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and surrounding areas for 2025–2030.

    The project covers the Zabrat–Mashtaga–Baghlar, Bakikhanov–Bina–Gala, and Yeni Surakhani–Hovsan lines, which have been used primarily for freight transport. Authorities now plan to introduce intermediate stops to enable regular passenger services.

    On the Zabrat–Mashtagha–Baghlar line, seven stations and stops will be built or restored, including in Mashtagha and Baghlar, Aghayev said. The Bakikhanov–Bina–Gala route will also feature seven stations, including in Bina and Gala. The Yeni Surakhani–Hovsan line is set to include four stations, three of which will be located within Hovsan.

    The initiative is aimed at improving passenger access to these routes and significantly expanding the role of rail transport across the Absheron region, Aghayev said.

    Arif Aghayev Azerbaijan Railways Absheron
