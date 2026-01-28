Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Infrastructure
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 14:13
    Baku to integrate tram network with rail and metro systems, deputy minister says

    Baku plans to integrate its future tram network with the city's railway and metro systems.

    Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov outlined the plans at a roundtable on the implementation of the State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and surrounding areas for 2025–2030, Report said.

    According to Report, the program's flagship project is the planned Mehdiabad–28 May (HUB) tram line, designed to provide a direct transport link between Baku's northern settlements and the city center. A railway station is also planned along the corridor, in the settlement named after M. Rasulzada.

    Once the tram line becomes operational, passenger transfer points will be established at the new railway station and near the Azadlyg Prospekti metro station, enabling seamless connections between tram, rail and metro services. An additional interchange will be located at the 28 May terminal, one of Baku's main transport hubs.

    According to official estimates, the launch of the corridor could reduce more than 20,000 car trips along this route.

    Hummatov said areas along the tram lines are expected to see accelerated infrastructure development. He highlighted trams' high passenger capacity, environmental benefits and long service life-up to 50 years. Operating on dedicated tracks, trams avoid road congestion, offering faster and more comfortable travel than buses and trolleybuses.

    The tram network will also be integrated with existing bus routes, which will act as feeder services transporting passengers to tram stops, allowing commuters to choose the most convenient transport options.

    Global experience shows that neighborhoods served by tram lines tend to see faster infrastructure development and job creation, Hummatov said, calling this another key advantage of the system.

    Rahman Hummatov transport infrastructure State Program
    Rəhman Hümmətov: "Bakıda tramvay şəbəkəsi dəmir yolu və metro ilə inteqrasiya olunacaq"
    Рахман Гумматов: В Баку трамвайную сеть интегрируют в сети железных дорог и метрополитена

