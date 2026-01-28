Cuban national hero Jose Marti commemorated in Baku

A memorial day for the outstanding Cuban politician, thinker, and national hero, Jose Marti, has been held in Baku, Report informs.

The commemorative event was organized by the Cuban Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the event, participants honored the memory of Jose Marti, highlighting his contribution to the struggle for Cuban independence, the formation of the country's national identity, and the development of ideas of freedom, justice, and human dignity.

Cuban Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Carlos Enrique Valdes, delivered a welcoming address. The Cuban diplomat noted the significance of both Marti's political and literary legacy, which remains relevant far beyond Cuba's borders.

"Jose Marti was one of the most outstanding leaders against Spanish colonialism and the expansionism of nascent American imperialism in Latin American countries. He was an outstanding writer, poet, orator, and journalist. He was a revolutionary democrat, a champion of the masses, and a fighter for equal rights and greater unity between white and black Cubans. He was the founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, proclaimed on April 10, 1892, and for which he was unanimously elected as a delegate," Valdes said.

In his address, the Cuban ambassador also briefly touched on the current situation in the Caribbean, focusing on the ongoing tensions in the region. In particular, he expressed concern about developments in Venezuela, emphasizing the importance of regional stability and dialogue.

Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, Venezuela's ambassador to Azerbaijan, also participated in the event. In his speech, he expressed gratitude to his Cuban counterpart for his continued support and solidarity during this difficult period for Venezuela, noting the importance of international cooperation and mutual understanding in the face of current challenges.