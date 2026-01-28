PSG open talks to extend Luis Enrique's contract

PSG have opened talks to extend Luis Enrique's contract, according to the Le Parisien newspaper, Report informs via Get French Football News.

The Spaniard's current contract expires in 2027, but the Champions League winners are intent to commit Luis Enrique's future in the French capital for the long haul. Six months after leaving his role as the Spanish national team manager, Luis Enrique joined PSG as Christophe Galtier's successor over a three-year deal.

The former AS Roma and Barcelona head coach quickly became the cornerstone of PSG's sporting project, which culminated last year by the long-awaited maiden Champions League title. Prior to the 5-0 demolition of Inter in the final, Luis Enrique already signed a one-year contract extension. With now less than 18 months before his contract's expiry, PSG have reopened talks with the Spaniard.

Le Parisien stated that those close to Luis Enrique are adamant that the former is fully happy, both in Paris and at PSG. The 55-year-old head coach reportedly enjoys working with Sporting Director Luis Campos and has the full backing of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who views him as the best coach in the world. PSG host Newcastle United on Wednesday for Matchday 8 of the Champions League.