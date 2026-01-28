Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    PSG open talks to extend Luis Enrique's contract

    Football
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 13:24
    PSG open talks to extend Luis Enrique's contract

    PSG have opened talks to extend Luis Enrique's contract, according to the Le Parisien newspaper, Report informs via Get French Football News.

    The Spaniard's current contract expires in 2027, but the Champions League winners are intent to commit Luis Enrique's future in the French capital for the long haul. Six months after leaving his role as the Spanish national team manager, Luis Enrique joined PSG as Christophe Galtier's successor over a three-year deal.

    The former AS Roma and Barcelona head coach quickly became the cornerstone of PSG's sporting project, which culminated last year by the long-awaited maiden Champions League title. Prior to the 5-0 demolition of Inter in the final, Luis Enrique already signed a one-year contract extension. With now less than 18 months before his contract's expiry, PSG have reopened talks with the Spaniard.

    Le Parisien stated that those close to Luis Enrique are adamant that the former is fully happy, both in Paris and at PSG. The 55-year-old head coach reportedly enjoys working with Sporting Director Luis Campos and has the full backing of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who views him as the best coach in the world. PSG host Newcastle United on Wednesday for Matchday 8 of the Champions League.

    PSG Luis Enrique football
    PSJ müqaviləsinin müddətinin uzadılması üçün baş məşqçisi ilə danışıqlara başlayıb

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed