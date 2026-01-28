Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kazakhstan's MFA: Developing allied relations with Baku among Astana's foreign policy priorities

    Foreign policy
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 12:48
    Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes the consistent development of cooperation between Astana and Baku in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

    "Developing allied relations with Azerbaijan remains one of the priority areas of the republic's foreign policy," the Foreign Ministry told Report's Kazakhstan bureau.

    The ministry noted that the two countries have established an "intensive political dialogue and strong trade and economic ties," while cooperation across various fields continues to develop actively.

    "Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan interact productively within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, CICA, the OIC, the SCO, the Caspian Summit, and other multilateral formats. The intensification of bilateral relations is facilitated by visits at the highest and high levels, as well as regular contacts between the ministries and agencies of the two countries," the ministry said.

    In particular, on October 6–7, 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in the city of Gabala. In addition, on October 20–21, 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to Kazakhstan.

    Moreover, in March and July 2025, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited Azerbaijan, while in March an official visit to Astana was made by Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

    The past year was also marked by the strengthening of interparliamentary ties. In addition, economic cooperation remains a key element of the bilateral agenda.

    "Special attention is paid to cooperation in the field of education - in March 2025, the Days of Kazakh Higher Education were held in Baku for the first time, with the participation of 23 higher education institutions of the country," the ministry emphasized.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan cooperation Kazakhstan MFA
    Qazaxıstan XİN: Bakı ilə müttəfiqlik Astananın xarici siyasətinin prioritetlərindəndir
    МИД Казахстана: Развитие союзнических отношений с Баку - один из приоритетов внешней политики Астаны

