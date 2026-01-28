Azerbaijani products showcased at Gulfood 2026 exhibition in Dubai

The 31st International Food and Beverage Exhibition- Gulfood 2026 is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

With the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and organized by AZPROMO, 22 Azerbaijani companies, along with the Istisu mineral water plant, are presenting their products at the unified national stand Made in Azerbaijan. The stand features confectionery, canned goods, bakery products, dried and fresh fruits, nuts, oils and spreads, non-alcoholic beverages, mineral waters, honey, and other food products.

In addition, visitors are provided with printed materials about support mechanisms for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, the favorable business and investment environment, as well as promotional videos of participating companies.

The exhibition also highlights the InterFood Azerbaijan fair, which has become one of the main meeting points for food industry participants in the Caspian region. Foreign companies are encouraged to take part in this event to support service export.

Running until January 30, the exhibition offers Azerbaijani entrepreneurs opportunities to meet with partners from various countries and hold discussions on product exports, supported by AZPROMO and Azerbaijan's trade representative office in the UAE.

Held annually in Dubai, Gulfood is one of the largest specialized international platforms, as well as the biggest in the Gulf and Middle East region. This year's exhibition hosts participants from more than 195 countries.