Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 06 October, 2025
- 17:18
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Azerbaijan's Gabala to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan at Gabala International Airport.
Tokayev was met at the airport by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.
