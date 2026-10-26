Special session on language of peace, combating disinformation underway in Baku
Media
- 26 October, 2026
- 15:24
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A special session devoted to the language of peace and combating disinformation is underway as part of the Baku Culture and Media Dialogue Platform, Report informs.
The session is attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, a number of diplomatic corps representatives, and media delegates.
Bakıda "Sülhün dili və dezinformasiyaya qarşı mübarizə" mövzusunda xüsusi sessiya keçirilir
В Баку проходит специальная сессия на тему "Язык мира и борьба с дезинформацией"
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